Nirmala Sitharaman to address press conference to discuss Antrix-Devas case

FM Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to address the media at 4 PM. According to an advisory released by the Centre, the Finance Minister will address the press conference on an important economic issue on January 18 at 4.30 PM in Delhi.

"FM will address press conference today on an important economic issue, 18th January, at 4.30 pm , Press Conference Hall , National Media Centre," according to a media advisory issued by the government.

Sitharaman will address the press conference along with Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Inderjit S Rao.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:30 PM IST