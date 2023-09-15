Nehru Cup Divisional Hockey: St Stanislaus And St Andrews From Bandra Emerge Champions

St Stanislaus High School (Bandra) and St. Andrew’s College (Bandra) emerged champions winning the sub-junior (under-15) boys’ and junior (under-17) boys’ titles respectively in the Mumbai City District Sports Council Nehru Cup Divisional hockey finals, organized in collaboration Decathlon Sports India, Worli, and played at the MHAL Stadium, Churchgate on Friday.

In an evenly contested encounter, St. Stanislaus (Mumbai Suburban) managed to pull off a thrilling 1-0 win against Don Bosco, Matunga (Mumbai City) in the final.

Energetic and enterprising forward Skye D’Costa scored the crucial winning goal which secured the win for the St. Stanislaus boys.

Later, in a match of fluctuating fortunes, St. Andrew’s, representing Mumbai Suburban Division had to work hard to get the better of Mumbai City Division’s Don Bosco (Matunga) by a fighting 3-2 margin.

The highlight of St Andrew’s victory was the brilliance of Shaun D’Mello who notched up a fine hat-trick to help his team snatch a tight win. After Shaun scored the opening goal in the first quarter, Don Bosco’s scored both their goals in the second quarter to take a 2-1 half-time lead.

Ratnesh Chile converted a penalty corner to put Don Bosco on level terms before Shraddesh Khamkar scored the second goal and gained the advantage. St. Andrew’s fought gamely in the fourth quarter, Shaun scored two quick goals to seal their victory.

Result – Sub-Junior Boys final: St. Stanislaus, Bandra 1 (Skye D’Costa) beat Don Bosco, Matunga 0.

Junior Boys final: St. Andrew’s, Bandra 3 (Shaun D’Mello 3) beat Don Bosco, Matunga 2 (Ratnesh Chile, Shraddesh Khankar).

