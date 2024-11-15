National Ranking Bridge Championship 2024: Sarla Fibres And Harmony Enter Summit Clash

Team Sarla Fibres continued with their impressive winning form and will meet Team Harmony in the Prime Mixed Team finals of the Prime Securities-National Ranking Bridge Championship 2024, organized under the auspices of the Bridge Federation of India (BFI) and hosted by the Bombay Gymkhana.

Meanwhile, in the Mixed Pairs elimination rounds, which saw 59 pairs competing for top honours was dominated by Maneesh Bahuguna and Meenal Thakur who are in the lead.

In a Mixed Team semi-final encounter, Sarla Fibres and Hexa Squad were engaged in a keen tussle. Sarla Fibres combined perfectly in the third and final session clinching 17 imps in the decider to finish with 19.5 imps and a place in the summit round.

In contrast, Team Harmony was in complete control and defeated Team Jesal by 20 imps. Harmony dominated the second session winning it with 28 imps, and it helped the pair to secure the win and a berth in the finals.

Earlier, in the quarter-finals, Sarla Fibres with 38 imps defeated Team Warriors, Team Jesal overcame Team Snapdragon 24.5 imps, Harmony got the better of Team Slammers 25 imps and Hexa Squad prevailed over Acing It 30.5 imps.