 National Ranking Bridge Championship 2024: Sarla Fibres And Harmony Enter Summit Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsNational Ranking Bridge Championship 2024: Sarla Fibres And Harmony Enter Summit Clash

National Ranking Bridge Championship 2024: Sarla Fibres And Harmony Enter Summit Clash

Meanwhile, in the Mixed Pairs elimination rounds, which saw 59 pairs competing for top honours was dominated by Maneesh Bahuguna and Meenal Thakur who are in the lead.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 08:15 PM IST
article-image

Team Sarla Fibres continued with their impressive winning form and will meet Team Harmony in the Prime Mixed Team finals of the Prime Securities-National Ranking Bridge Championship 2024, organized under the auspices of the Bridge Federation of India (BFI) and hosted by the Bombay Gymkhana.

Meanwhile, in the Mixed Pairs elimination rounds, which saw 59 pairs competing for top honours was dominated by Maneesh Bahuguna and Meenal Thakur who are in the lead.

In a Mixed Team semi-final encounter, Sarla Fibres and Hexa Squad were engaged in a keen tussle. Sarla Fibres combined perfectly in the third and final session clinching 17 imps in the decider to finish with 19.5 imps and a place in the summit round.

In contrast, Team Harmony was in complete control and defeated Team Jesal by 20 imps. Harmony dominated the second session winning it with 28 imps, and it helped the pair to secure the win and a berth in the finals.

FPJ Shorts
'Jo Sarkaar Kahegi...': BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Over Team India Not Visiting Pakistan For CT 2025; Video
'Jo Sarkaar Kahegi...': BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Over Team India Not Visiting Pakistan For CT 2025; Video
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Claims Getting Call Offering ₹3000 To Vote For Maha Vikas Aghadi Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Claims Getting Call Offering ₹3000 To Vote For Maha Vikas Aghadi Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
BMW Unveils 2024 M340i in India with a Price Tag of Rs 74.90 Lakh
BMW Unveils 2024 M340i in India with a Price Tag of Rs 74.90 Lakh
Rajasthan: RAS Officers Demand Protection Act For Employees After SDM Slapped During Poll Duty
Rajasthan: RAS Officers Demand Protection Act For Employees After SDM Slapped During Poll Duty

Earlier, in the quarter-finals, Sarla Fibres with 38 imps defeated Team Warriors, Team Jesal overcame Team Snapdragon 24.5 imps, Harmony got the better of Team Slammers 25 imps and Hexa Squad prevailed over Acing It 30.5 imps.

Read Also
National Ranking Bridge Championship 2024: Asha Sharma, Puja Batra Clinch Top Honours In Ladies Pair...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Condemns PCB's Move To Conduct Trophy Tour In PoK...

Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Condemns PCB's Move To Conduct Trophy Tour In PoK...

'Sharam Aani Chahiye': DCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar For Targetting His Wife...

'Sharam Aani Chahiye': DCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar For Targetting His Wife...

PM Modi's Ex-Personal Bodyguard Lucky Bisht REJECTS Bigg Boss 18 Offer: 'Trained To Not Reveal My...

PM Modi's Ex-Personal Bodyguard Lucky Bisht REJECTS Bigg Boss 18 Offer: 'Trained To Not Reveal My...

PM Modi's Aircraft Suffers Technical Snag At Jharkhand's Deoghar Airport

PM Modi's Aircraft Suffers Technical Snag At Jharkhand's Deoghar Airport

'Fake Praise Worked': Subhash Ghai During His Book Launch Speaks On Reuniting Bollywood Legends...

'Fake Praise Worked': Subhash Ghai During His Book Launch Speaks On Reuniting Bollywood Legends...