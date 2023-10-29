National Games 2023: Harjinder Kaur Has Many Medals But No Job

It's tough when success in one area doesn't necessarily translate to success in another. This is the story of Harjinder Kaur who added the gold medal to her kitty winning the women's 71 kgs category, at the 37th National Games underway in Goa, but a job is still eluding her.

Kaur the champion weightlifter from Patiala, is the youngster in the family for two siblings, Kaur has been eagerly waiting for a vacancy in the Punjab Police where she can hone her skills.

“It has been two years since I have been winning medals at the International arena, but unfortunately for me there are no openings in the Punjab Police. I am sure it will be soon,” hopes Kaur, a daughter of a farmer from Nabha village in Patiala.

Born in Nabha, in the Patiala district in the south-west of the Indian state of Punjab, she won the bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last year.

It has been tough to manage my diet and practice, but thanks to my family so far things are going on well, but I don’t want to be a burden to my elder brother and my father, so I want a job, and Punjab Police is the place I would love to work,” says Kaur while talking to Free Press Journal, soon after winning the gold medal at the Goa National Games on Saturday.

Harjinder Kaur claimed the bronze medal in the women's. If luck was a factor when she won the bronze medal in England last year in the same category, as they say it was a dramatic climax.

Luck was on Harjinder's side as she was assured of a podium finish after Nigeria's gold medal favourite Joy Eze was knocked out following three failed attempts in the clean and jerk category.

But, that was not to be in Campal Open Ground, Panjim, but despite back problems, Punjab weightlifter Harjinder won gold.

Harjinder, 27, is chasing a job, or at least some sponsorship, and says she must keep performing to make a strong case. She lifted 88kg in snatch and 113 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 201 kg. Maharashtra’s Trupti Mane (190kg) and Manipur’s P Umeshwori Devi (189kg) claimed silver and bronze respectively.

It was kabaddi and athletics that Nabha village girl took liking for initially, but ended up loving weightlifting.