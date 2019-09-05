Topnews

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Water level begins to recede in Mumbai; NDRF teams kept on stand by at Kurla, Parel, Andheri

By FPJ Web Desk

Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and adjoining regions on Thursday resulting in water-logging at many places in the city. All schools and junior colleges have been ordered to remain shut today as a precautionary measure. The India meteorological department has predicted heavy rain in Mumbai today.

(Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE / AFP)

Maharashtra: Water level has receded in almost all parts of Mumbai. NDRF teams are on alert and kept on stand by at Kurla, Parel and Andheri.

(Source: ANI)

IMD predicts heavy rains at islolated place in Mumbai today

Weather Forecast by I.M.D @ 08:00 - INTERMITTENT RAIN OR SHOWERS WITH POSSIBILITY OF VERY HEAVY FALLS AT ISOLATED PLACES IN CITY AND SUBURBS: BMC

Three trains, Surat-Mumbai Central, Mumbai Central-Surat, & Bandra T -VAPI cancelled due to heavy rains: CR

Western Railway, Chief Public Relations Officer: Three trains, Surat-Mumbai Central, Mumbai Central-Surat, & Bandra T -VAPI cancelled due to heavy rains & water-logging, at Nallasopara.

(Source: ANI)

Suburban harbour line services restored: CR

Central Railway (CR): CR Suburban harbour line services restored. Local train towards Andheri left Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 5:22 AM, & local train towards Panvel left CSMT at 6 AM.

(Source: ANI)

Western Railway Updates

05.09.19, 07.15 hrs: WR suburban services are running normal on all four lines.

