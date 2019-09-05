Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Water level begins to recede in Mumbai; NDRF teams kept on stand by at Kurla, Parel, Andheri

Water level begins to recede in Mumbai; NDRF teams kept on stand by at Kurla, Parel, Andheri
Maharashtra: Water level has receded in almost all parts of Mumbai. NDRF teams are on alert and kept on stand by at Kurla, Parel and Andheri.
(Source: ANI)
IMD predicts heavy rains at islolated place in Mumbai today
Weather Forecast by I.M.D @ 08:00 - INTERMITTENT RAIN OR SHOWERS WITH POSSIBILITY OF VERY HEAVY FALLS AT ISOLATED PLACES IN CITY AND SUBURBS: BMC
Three trains, Surat-Mumbai Central, Mumbai Central-Surat, & Bandra T -VAPI cancelled due to heavy rains: CR
Western Railway, Chief Public Relations Officer: Three trains, Surat-Mumbai Central, Mumbai Central-Surat, & Bandra T -VAPI cancelled due to heavy rains & water-logging, at Nallasopara.
(Source: ANI)
Suburban harbour line services restored: CR
Central Railway (CR): CR Suburban harbour line services restored. Local train towards Andheri left Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 5:22 AM, & local train towards Panvel left CSMT at 6 AM.
(Source: ANI)
Western Railway Updates
05.09.19, 07.15 hrs: WR suburban services are running normal on all four lines.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)