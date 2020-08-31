Mumbai: JEE, NEET examinees can travel on local trains

Students appearing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) being conducted in September 2020, are permitted to travel by special suburban services over the Mumbai suburban network of Central and Western Railways. This comes after the railways on Monday received permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

“The admit card of candidates appearing for JEE and NEET will be considered as authority to enter suburban stations with companions (parents/guardians) on exam days. Station and security officials at stations have been instructed suitably to allow the students on the exam days. Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for their convenience,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer (CPRO), CR.

Sumit Thakur, CPRO, WR, said currently, only essential staff of the state government and passengers with QR codes are being allowed and now, only students appearing for JEE and NEET have been added to the list. “Others are requested not to rush to the stations. It is also requested that travellers follow medical and social protocol as mandated for Covid-19.The public is requested not to believe in any rumour and updates as and when required, will be posted,” he said.