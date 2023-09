MSSA Table Tennis: Anshita, Pratiyush Emerge MSSA Champions

Anshita Tamhankar and Pratiyush Bauva emerged winners in girls and boys (Under-16) Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) table tennis here recently.

At the Hansraj Morarji School, Andheri West, Anshita Tamhankar of Holy Cross, Lower Parel defeated Mugdha Desai of Diamond Jubliee 13-11 , 11-8 , 5-11, 8-11 , 11-9, while Pratiyush Bauva of Nalanda public school) got the better of Yuvraj Yadav from the St Stanislaus12-10 , 11-3 , 5-11 , 9-11 , 11-8 for the title.

It was all in the family in the boys under-10 section as the younger Yuvaan Walia beat his elder brother (twins) Avyaan 11-13, 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 for the crown in this category.

Results (all finals)

Boys

Under-10: Walia Yuvaan bt Walia Avyaan 11-13, 11-5 , 9-11, 11-6, 11-7

Under-12: Aakarshan Yadav (BKC Rajhans Vidyala) bt Moksh Shahri (Dr. S Radhakrishnan Vidya, Malad) 7-11 , 11-2 , 8-11 , 12-10 , 11-7

Under-14: Sheth Nivaan (Jamnabai Narsee School) bt Arnav Wagh (D Y Patil International Ryan, School) 8-11 , 11-6 , 11-8 , 11-5

Under-16: Pratiyush Bauva (Nalanda public school) bt Yuvraj Yadav (St Stanislaus)12-10 , 11-3 , 5-11 , 9-11 , 11-8

Girls

Under-10: Vedika Jaiswal (Pawar Public school) bt Heer Mihir Bhatt, Arya Mandir, Juhu) 11-6 , 11-4, 11-4

Under-12: Sangelkar Myraa (LR & SM Vissanji Academy) bt Sara Ramiya (MKH, Borivali)

Under-14: Mandhyan Sccchi (RN Podar, St Cruz) by Prisha Daga (Arya Vidya Mandir Juhu) 11-7 , 8-11 , 13-11 , 7-11 11-8

Under-16: Anshita Tamhankar (Holy Cross, Lower Parel) bt Mugdha Desai (Diamond Jubliee) 13-11 , 11-8 , 5-11, 8-11 , 11-9