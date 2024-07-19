Maharashtra State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Chinmay Somaiya And Reeth Risha Emerge Men's And Women's Champions Respectively

TSTTA (The Suburban Table Tennis Association), Mumbai, players produced some impressive performances.

They clinched 17 medals, including seven gold medals in the recently concluded first Maharashtra State Ranking Tournament played at the Salvaram Sankul Stadium, Dombivali.

In the senior events Chinamay Somaiya and Reeth Risha emerged champions winning gold medals in the men’s and women’s singles respectively. While, in the competition for juniors, Sharveya Samant and Annaya Chande, both claimed gold winning the boys’ and girls’ under-19 singles titles respectively. Left-handed Dhruv Shah did well to win the boys’ under-17 singles title.

In the women’s draw, TSTTA players dominated as four of their players finished with a medal. In the final, Reeth Risha defeated Madhurika Patkar, while Sampada Bhiwandkar and Manushree Patil lost in the semi-finals and had to settle for the bronze. Seasoned TSTTA campaigner Raegan Albuquerque won a bronze in the men’s event

In the girls’ under-19 final, Annaya Chande got the better of teammate Vaishnavi Jaiswal to grab the top honours.

In the Under-13 category, TSTTA paddlers came out on tops with Myraa Sanglekar won the gold winning girls’ final and in the boys’ contest Param emerged supreme to pocket the gold, while Aarav Vora took the silver, while Zain Shaikh won the bronze. Myraa’s teammates Trisha Ludbe and Sara Ramiya won the bronze medals.

TSTTA young talent Vedika Jaiswal managed to win a bronze medal in the girls’ under-11 event.