 Maharashtra State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Chinmay Somaiya And Reeth Risha Emerge Men's And Women's Champions Respectively
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMaharashtra State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Chinmay Somaiya And Reeth Risha Emerge Men's And Women's Champions Respectively

Maharashtra State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Chinmay Somaiya And Reeth Risha Emerge Men's And Women's Champions Respectively

In the women’s draw, TSTTA players dominated as four of their players finished with a medal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 08:53 PM IST
article-image

TSTTA (The Suburban Table Tennis Association), Mumbai, players produced some impressive performances.

They clinched 17 medals, including seven gold medals in the recently concluded first Maharashtra State Ranking Tournament played at the Salvaram Sankul Stadium, Dombivali.

In the senior events Chinamay Somaiya and Reeth Risha emerged champions winning gold medals in the men’s and women’s singles respectively. While, in the competition for juniors, Sharveya Samant and Annaya Chande, both claimed gold winning the boys’ and girls’ under-19 singles titles respectively. Left-handed Dhruv Shah did well to win the boys’ under-17 singles title.

Read Also
'Very Proud Moment For Me': TT Star Manika Batra Reacts After Achieving Career-Best Ranking Of World...
article-image

In the women’s draw, TSTTA players dominated as four of their players finished with a medal. In the final, Reeth Risha defeated Madhurika Patkar, while Sampada Bhiwandkar and Manushree Patil lost in the semi-finals and had to settle for the bronze. Seasoned TSTTA campaigner Raegan Albuquerque won a bronze in the men’s event

In the girls’ under-19 final, Annaya Chande got the better of teammate Vaishnavi Jaiswal to grab the top honours.

In the Under-13 category, TSTTA paddlers came out on tops with Myraa Sanglekar won the gold winning girls’ final and in the boys’ contest Param emerged supreme to pocket the gold, while Aarav Vora took the silver, while Zain Shaikh won the bronze. Myraa’s teammates Trisha Ludbe and Sara Ramiya won the bronze medals.

TSTTA young talent Vedika Jaiswal managed to win a bronze medal in the girls’ under-11 event.

Read Also
State Ranking Masters’ Table Tennis Tournament: Sameer Bhate Claims 3 Gold Medals; Double for...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Microsoft Global Outage Disrupts Airline Operations In India, IndiGo Cancels Over 200 Flights

Microsoft Global Outage Disrupts Airline Operations In India, IndiGo Cancels Over 200 Flights

All You Need To Know About CrowdStrike, Cybersecurity Firm Behind Global Microsoft Outage

All You Need To Know About CrowdStrike, Cybersecurity Firm Behind Global Microsoft Outage

Microsoft Global Outage: Indian Financial System Remains Largely Unaffected

Microsoft Global Outage: Indian Financial System Remains Largely Unaffected

Microsoft Windows Down: Netizens React With Hilarious Memes To Global Outage

Microsoft Windows Down: Netizens React With Hilarious Memes To Global Outage

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress To Launch Poll Campaign On August 20 With Focus On...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress To Launch Poll Campaign On August 20 With Focus On...