 Madhya Pradesh: BJP Ahead In Early Trends
The ruling BJP was ahead in 37 seats and the Congress in 7 seats as the counting of votes in elections to the Madhya Pradesh assembly got underway on Sunday, the Election Commission said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 09:58 AM IST
article-image
Representational photo

A TV news channel, however, said the BJP was ahead in 124 and Congress in 100 of the 230 assembly seats in the state.

Counting of votes in the elections, held on November 17, began at 8 am on Sunday, a poll official said.

Postal ballots were counted between 8 am and 8.30 am, after which the counting of votes through EVMs began in the presence of officials and political parties’ authorised agents, he said.

