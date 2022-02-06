Lata Mangeshkar cremated with full state honours; PM Narendra Modi, CM Uddhav Thackeray and others attend - watch video

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years, was cremated at Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park with full state honours.

The last rites were performed on the singer in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Cricket fame Sachin Tendulkar, actor Shah Rukh Khan and several big personalities.

Watch cremation of Lata Mangeshkar here:

Mangeshkar's mortal remains, draped in the national flag, were taken in a truck from her residence in south Mumbai to Shivaji Park in Dadar on Sunday evening for the funeral.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, noted actor Anupam Kher, lyricist Javed Akhtar and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali were among those who paid tributes to Mangeshkar at her residence on Pedder Road in south Mumbai, located about 8 km from the Shivaji Park, before her mortal remains were taken for the last rites.

A large number of people also thronged the roads from where the cortege passed as the 92-year-old melody queen embarked on her final journey.

She died in a hospital here on Sunday morning following multi-organ failure.

Before Mangeshkar's mortal remains were kept in the truck decked with flowers and a huge photograph of the singer, the police and military personnel gave a ceremonial salute and a band played the national anthem.

Some of her family members, including sister and veteran singer Asha Bhosale, accompanied the mortal remains in the truck.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 07:17 PM IST