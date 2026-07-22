Kranti Prakash Jha, Nikitin Dheer Meet Students Ahead Of Raktanchal 3 In Indore

Kranti Prakash Jha, Nikitin Dheer Meet Students Ahead Of Raktanchal 3 | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cast and director of the upcoming web series Raktanchal 3 interacted with students during a promotional event in the city on Tuesday.

Lead actors Kranti Prakash Jha and Nikitin Dheer, along with director Ritam Srivastava, shared their experiences in the entertainment industry and spoke about acting, filmmaking and the challenges of working on web series.

During the interactive session, students asked questions about the actors' careers, preparation for roles and behind-the-scenes experiences from the series.

The guests encouraged aspiring artistes to stay dedicated and continuously hone their skills. They also urged audiences aged 18 years and above to watch Raktanchal 3.

The event concluded with an interactive session and a photo opportunity, allowing students to meet the cast.

Faculty members, staff and a large number of students attended the programme, which aimed to give young audiences an insight into the world of acting and digital entertainment.