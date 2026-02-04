 KMAT Kerala 2026: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply Now At cee.kerala.gov.in
The Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) Kerala 2026 Registration Window will close tomorrow, 5 February 2026, at 4 PM. Candidates can visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in and locate the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2026 - Online Application to fill out the form.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
Applicants seeking admission to the MBA Course at Kerala’s participating colleges must fill out the form and pay the fees before the deadline.

KMAT Kerala 2026: How to Apply

Applicants can apply for the KMAT Kerala 2026 by following the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of KMAT Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KMAT 2026 Registration Link

Step 3: Register by adding personal details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID and generate an Application Number.

Step 4: Log in using the login credentials and start filling out the application form

Step 5: In the Application form, add your educational details, personal details such as Name, Email ID, Date of Birth and Contact.

Step 6: Upload the required documents, such as the signature of the candidate and a photograph of the candidate.

Step 7: Pay the application fee via online payment gateway, debit card, credit card, or internet banking account

Step 8: Download and print the Application Form for future reference.

Direct Link to Apply

KMAT Kerala 2026: Application Fees

General: Rs 1,000

SEBC: Rs 1,000

SC/ST: Rs 500        

KMAT Kerala 2026: Eligibility criteria:

Both Indian and non-Indian applicants can apply for KMAT 2025.

Only candidates from Kerala are eligible for all types of reservations and fee reductions.

There are no restrictions on the age limit.

Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree of at least three years in fields like Arts, Commerce, Science, Engineering, or Management.

Candidates appearing for the final year of the qualifying examinations can apply. However, the candidate's results should be declared before the admission process.

