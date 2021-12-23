e-Paper Get App

Blast reported on the third floor of Ludhiana court building
Updated on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 03:08 PM IST

Karnataka: Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Chikkaballapura; second quake in last 24 hours

Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 & 3.0 were recorded in the district on December 22.
FPJ Web Desk
Representational Image | File Photo

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura at 2:16 PM on Thursday, news agency ANI reported citing National Center for Seismology.

Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 & 3.0 were recorded in the district on December 22.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 23-12-2021, 14:16:18 IST, Lat: 13.54 & Long: 77.74, Depth: 18 Km ,Location: Chikkaballapura, Karnataka," tweeted NSC.

More details are awaited.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 03:01 PM IST
