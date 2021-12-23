Karnataka: Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Chikkaballapura; second quake in last 24 hours

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura at 2:16 PM on Thursday, news agency ANI reported citing National Center for Seismology.

Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 & 3.0 were recorded in the district on December 22.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 23-12-2021, 14:16:18 IST, Lat: 13.54 & Long: 77.74, Depth: 18 Km ,Location: Chikkaballapura, Karnataka, India for more information download the BhooKamp App pic.twitter.com/SRw8ZiowBV — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 23, 2021

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 23-12-2021, 14:16:18 IST, Lat: 13.54 & Long: 77.74, Depth: 18 Km ,Location: Chikkaballapura, Karnataka," tweeted NSC.

More details are awaited.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 03:01 PM IST