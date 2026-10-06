Government Vehicle Catches fire: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Deputy Collector’s Official Car Outside Kuno Rest House

Kuno Rest House car burning incident |

Kuno Rest House car burning incident: A dramatic incident unfolded in Sheopur district when the official vehicle of Deputy Collector suddenly caught fire and was completely reduced to ashes outside Kuno Rest House. The fire triggered panic and chaos among the staff present at the site, though authorities confirmed that no casualty or injury was reported.

Staff are trying to extinguish the fire. |

According to the sources, the official vehicle allotted to Deputy Collector Shivlal Shakya caught fire when he was inside the rest house preparing to leave for the collectorate, and a sudden blaze erupted in his parked vehicle. Thick smoke began billowing from the car, prompting bystanders to immediately alert concerned authorities. Within moments, the flames intensified rapidly, engulfing the entire automobile in fierce tongues of fire. Although locals attempted to douse the blaze, the rapid escalation prevented them from saving the Sudden vehicle fire in MP Kuno.

Dial-112 and Fire Brigade Response to the Sheopur Vehicle Incident

Upon receiving information about the emergency, Dial-112 and fire brigade teams were swiftly dispatched to the site under the Sheopur Kotwali police station jurisdiction. However, by the time fire tenders arrived, the automobile had already been heavily gutted. The sudden destruction of a senior administrative official's car has raised questions regarding vehicle safety and maintenance protocols, drawing attention from local administration.

The condition of the vehicle after the fire was extinguished. |



Police and administrative officials have initiated a comprehensive inquiry to ascertain the exact cause behind the sudden Madhya Pradesh administration vehicle fire. While initial assessments have not yet determined what triggered the blaze, further investigations are currently underway to uncover the exact circumstances leading to the Sheopur administration vehicle burnt incidentoutside the rest house.