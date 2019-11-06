FPJ-NMIMS offer a global perspective on education

Mumbai: Making career choices is not an easy task and when it is about taking a decision to go to another country to pursue educational courses then it is a different ball-game altogether. With an aim to smoothen this process, The Free Press Journal (FPJ) along with NMIMS University organised an education conference ‘Where do I study overseas?’ at NMIMS auditorium, Vile Parle on November 7, 2019.

Over 350 students are expected to attend the conference. Representatives of countries like Canada, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, United States and so on, will provide a macro picture of the country and their education system. Thus, allowing the students to take informed choices. This is quite different from the perspectives agents of universities often offer, as that could result in conflict of interest situations.

The US Consul General (CG) in Mumbai, David J Ranz will deliver the keynote address at the conference. This will be followed by a panel discussion titled ‘Countries talk’ which will to be moderated by RN Bhaskar, Consulting Editor. The panellists (in alphabetical order) for the session will be Shubhada Choudhury, Head, Information Center Mumbai, DAAD India; David Flood, Director – India & South Asia for Enterprise Ireland; Vikash Golla, Manager, Campus France, Mumbai; Ryan Pereira, Regional Officer, United State-India Education Foundation; Carlos Rojas-Arbulú, Consul and Head of Trade & Investment, Consulate General of Canada in Mumbai; and Jugnu Roy, Country Manager India, Education New Zealand.

The second panel discussion will commence with opening remarks by the Consul General from Italy. This panel will focus on medical education overseas and will examine the costs, need and the relevance of such opportunities. This panel too will be moderated by RN Bhaskar. For this discussion, the panellists will include (in alphabetical order) Dr G B Daver, Medical Advisor, Reliance Foundation; Dr. Nagraj Huilgol, Chief Radiation Oncologist, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital; Dr. Akshay Parmar, Group Director and CEO, UMC Hospitals; and Dhananjay Shah, CEO, Moksh Overseas Education Consultants.

Both panel discussions will thus cover a wide spectrum of opportunities that students should consider in case they wish to pursue educational careers overseas.