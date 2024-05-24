Dream11 Cup: Shane Raza Sparkles To Hand Gavaskar XI Lead

Fiery fast bowling of Shane Raza of Gavaskar XI gave vital first innings lead to their team against Vengsarkar XI in the Dream 11 Cup under fourteen selection cricket tournament at Oval maidan today. Gavaskar XI who scored 277 runs yesterday today bundled out their opponent in 23.1 overs on 84 runs. This miracle was done by fast bowler Shane Raza. He took six wickets for just 11 runs and was well supported by Neeraj (2/28) and Praveer Singh (2/17). After getting 193 runs in the first inning they declared their second innng on 83/1 in 23 overs with half century from Swanand Palav (52 n.o). After falling behind by 276 runs Vengsarkar XI scored 138/2 at the end of the play. Ishaan Pathak (33) and Aarush Kolhe (92 not out) scored 103 runs for the second wicket.

In another match at Karnataka Sporting ground Tendulkar XI today mde 240 runs in 80.2 overs to get 17 runs lead over Shastri XI. Overnight pair of Shreyash Khilare (63) and Harsh Kadam (51) put together 74 runs for th third wicket and after that Shreyash in the company of Maanveer Jain (38) added 62 runs for the fifth wicket to ensure the vital first inning lead’s point for his team. Shastri XI scored 139/2 in the second inning at the close of the play. Yuvraj Bhingare remain unbeaten on 46.

At the end of two days first league matches Gavaskar XI and Tendulkar XI secured 3-3 points each. The next round of league matches will be played on 27 & 28 May 2024. Gavaskar XI will play against Tendulkar XI at Karnataka Sporting ground and Ravi Shastri XI will face Vengsarkar XI at Oval maidan.

Brief Scores - At Oval maidan – Gavaskar XI – 277 & 83 for 1 decl. in 23 overs (Swanand Palav 52 not out) V/s Vengsarkar XI - 84 all out in 23.1 overs (Aarush Kolhe 31 n.o.; Shane Raza 6/11, Neeraj 2/28, Praveer Singh 2/17) & 2 for 138 in 38 overs (Ishaan Pathak 33, Aarush Kolhe 92 not out)

At Karnataka Sporting – Shastri XI 223 & 139/2 in 30 overs (Yash Singh 34, Darsh Doshi 38, Yuvraj Bhingare 46 not out) V/s Tendulkar XI – 240 all out in 80.2 overs (Shreyash Khilare 63, Harsh Kadam 51, Saif Ali 30, Maanveer Jain 38; Srijal Prakash 2/33, RajveerSinh Surve 3/31, Yuvraj Bhingare 2/34).