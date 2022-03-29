Delhi: Indian student Harjot Singh, injured in Ukraine war discharged from Army hospital

Indian student, Harjot Singh, injured in Ukraine was discharged from Army hospital in Delhi, reported ANI.

"The doctor said that my hands and feet will be treated for about 1 year. My financial condition is not good, my father has retired. I want government of India to help me with further treatment," he said.

Kesar Singh, father of Harjot Singh said, 'Firstly my son will try to recover and after that, he will think about what is to be done. No country is good or bad, it is a fight between two egos and not a fight between countries. If he gets a chance again, he will definitely go to Ukraine for studies.'

Harjot Singh was injured in Ukraine war due to bullet shots and was brought to India by the IAF.

Harjot was trying to escape from Kyiv when he was injured in firing on February 27. On February 27, 31-year-old Harjot Singh, along with his two friends, boarded a cab for the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in a bid to escape Kyiv. He was shot four times, including in his chest.

He was reportedly taken back to the city and admitted to a hospital.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 05:03 PM IST