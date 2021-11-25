Have given an order to deposit Rs 5,000 each in bank accounts of construction workers, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that he has order to deposit Rs 5,000 each in bank accounts of construction workers in view of a ban on construction activities due to air pollution.
He also informed that the government of Delhi will also provide compensation to workers for their loss according to their minimum wages.
I have given an order today to deposit Rs 5,000 each in bank accounts of construction workers in view of a ban on construction activities due to air pollution. We will also provide compensation to workers for their loss according to their minimum wages: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/muD7PBvzXr— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021
