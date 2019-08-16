Curbs in J&K to be lifted in a phased manner, detentions to be reviewed: Chief Secretary

Srinagar: Restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir placed after the axing of Article 370 will be lifted in a phased manner from Friday night, Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam announced on Friday.

All schools in the Kashmir Valley will reopen after the weekend while government offices have started functioning on Friday with high attendance, he told the media. The officer said telecommunication links will be restored gradually, adding that certain curbs became necessary on August 14 and 15 in view of belligerent statements from "across the border".

Subrahmanyam also said that the authorities were reviewing preventive detentions in Kashmir, where a large number of political leaders have been taken into custody since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the break-up of the state into two Union Territories.

The senior officer underlined that there had been no loss of life in this period unlike earlier times which were marked by street protests and security crackdown leading to many deaths.