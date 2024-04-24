 UP Shocker: 70 People Hospitalised After Eating At Marriage In Ambedkar Nagar; Food Poisoning Detected
UP Shocker: 70 People Hospitalised After Eating At Marriage In Ambedkar Nagar; Food Poisoning Detected

Around 70 people in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar were hospitalised on Wednesday after they allegedly suffered from food poisoning.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Uttar Pradesh: According to the officials, all persons were admitted to the hospital after having food at a wedding ceremony in Ambedkar Nagar.
However, their condition is now under control.

"Around 70 cases have come, and everyone is in a stable condition. People have said that they fell sick after having food at a wedding function, so most probably, it could be food poisoning. Everything is under control... they're all admitted to the hospital right now," Superintendent Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Joint District Hospital Ambedkar Nagar, said while speaking to ANI.

Further details are awaited.

