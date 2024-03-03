CCI Snooker Classic 2024: Pankaj Advani Retains Crown Beating Challenger Kamal Chawla

Pankaj Advani, the reigning champion, showcased his mastery once again, securing victory in the best-of-15-frame final of the Rs 12.5 lakh prize-money CCI Snooker Classic 2024. In a compelling display of skill at the CCI’s Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall, Advani triumphed over challenger Kamal Chawla with a commanding 8-3 win.

In a gracious post-match statement, Advani acknowledged Chawla's impressive performance throughout the tournament, crediting his opponent for his exceptional snooker skills and challenging journey to the final. Despite facing tough competition, Advani remained composed, expressing his appreciation for the competitive spirit displayed by all players.

Advani's victory marks his third title at CCI, a testament to his unparalleled talent and dedication to the game. Reflecting on his win, Advani acknowledged the difficulty of defending a title but expressed his comfort and joy in playing at CCI, a venue that consistently brings out his best.

Throughout the final, Advani's precision and strategic play were evident as he maintained control over the green baize, thwarting Chawla's determined efforts to match him. With an early break setting the tone, Advani seized the momentum and steadily extended his lead despite Chawla's resilient performance.

In a series of impressive frames, Advani demonstrated his dominance, ultimately securing a convincing victory with a final scoreline of 8-3. His remarkable display of snooker prowess solidifies his status as one of India's most decorated sportspersons and reaffirms his position as the reigning champion.