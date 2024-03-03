 CCI Snooker Classic 2024: Pankaj Advani Retains Crown Beating Challenger Kamal Chawla
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsCCI Snooker Classic 2024: Pankaj Advani Retains Crown Beating Challenger Kamal Chawla

CCI Snooker Classic 2024: Pankaj Advani Retains Crown Beating Challenger Kamal Chawla

In a gracious post-match statement, Advani acknowledged Chawla's impressive performance throughout the tournament, crediting his opponent for his exceptional snooker skills and challenging journey to the final.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 09:00 PM IST
article-image

Pankaj Advani, the reigning champion, showcased his mastery once again, securing victory in the best-of-15-frame final of the Rs 12.5 lakh prize-money CCI Snooker Classic 2024. In a compelling display of skill at the CCI’s Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall, Advani triumphed over challenger Kamal Chawla with a commanding 8-3 win.

In a gracious post-match statement, Advani acknowledged Chawla's impressive performance throughout the tournament, crediting his opponent for his exceptional snooker skills and challenging journey to the final. Despite facing tough competition, Advani remained composed, expressing his appreciation for the competitive spirit displayed by all players.

Advani's victory marks his third title at CCI, a testament to his unparalleled talent and dedication to the game. Reflecting on his win, Advani acknowledged the difficulty of defending a title but expressed his comfort and joy in playing at CCI, a venue that consistently brings out his best.

Read Also
CCI Snooker Classic: Former India No 1 Kamal Chawla Outclasses Stephen Lee To Set Up Final With...
article-image

Throughout the final, Advani's precision and strategic play were evident as he maintained control over the green baize, thwarting Chawla's determined efforts to match him. With an early break setting the tone, Advani seized the momentum and steadily extended his lead despite Chawla's resilient performance.

In a series of impressive frames, Advani demonstrated his dominance, ultimately securing a convincing victory with a final scoreline of 8-3. His remarkable display of snooker prowess solidifies his status as one of India's most decorated sportspersons and reaffirms his position as the reigning champion.

Read Also
CCI Snooker Classic 2024: Kamal Chawla Stuns Ishpreet Singh Chadha 5-0; Pankaj Advani, Laxman Rawat...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Intense Battle Unfolds As BJP, Samajwadi Party Lock Horns On 23 Crucial...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Intense Battle Unfolds As BJP, Samajwadi Party Lock Horns On 23 Crucial...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces Mahayuti Alliance's Ambitious Goal To Secure 45 Seats In Lok...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces Mahayuti Alliance's Ambitious Goal To Secure 45 Seats In Lok...

'Why Didn't You Shave Your Head When Your...': RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav Launches Scathing Attack On PM...

'Why Didn't You Shave Your Head When Your...': RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav Launches Scathing Attack On PM...

PM Modi Donates ₹2000 To BJP, Urges Everyone To Contribute To 'Viksit Bharat'

PM Modi Donates ₹2000 To BJP, Urges Everyone To Contribute To 'Viksit Bharat'

Shehbaz Sharif Beats Omar Ayub Khan In Crucial Voting To Become Pakistan PM For Second Time

Shehbaz Sharif Beats Omar Ayub Khan In Crucial Voting To Become Pakistan PM For Second Time