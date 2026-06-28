Burglars Target Retired Judge's Residence; Jewellery Suspected Missing | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Burglars broke into the residence of retired judge Giribala Singh, who is an accused in the suspected death case of actress-model Twisha Sharma, under Katara Hills police station limits. It is suspected that they made away with some jewellery.

According to reports, Singh's brother, Ranvijay Bhadoriya, was asleep in the house at the time of the incident.

He informed Katara Hills police on Sunday that unidentified thieves entered the house through the rear portion during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, due to which he remained unaware of the break-in.

The theft came to light on Sunday morning when Bhadoriya found Giribala Singh's room ransacked. He suspected that some jewellery might be missing, although the exact details are yet to be confirmed.

The confirmation can only be made after consulting Giribala Singh, who is currently lodged in jail, he said.

Police examined the CCTV footage installed at the house and reportedly spotted three suspects. Based on the footage, two persons were detained on Sunday and are being questioned.

Katara Hills police station in-charge Sunil Kumar Dubey said no formal complaint has been received so far. However, an inquiry has been initiated based on the information received.

Notably, retired judge Giribala Singh and her son, Samarth, are in jail in connection with her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma's suspected death case. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).