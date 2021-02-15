Topnews

Updated on

'Amazing Ashwin': Twitter reacts as local boy smashes incredible century after fifer

By Shubham Bhargav

Ravichandran Ashwin made a magnificent 106 in India's 2nd innings taking the lead to 481. Fans are showering praises on the all-rounders' astounding performance on a square turner.

R Ashwin
R Ashwin
Pankaj Nangia/ PTI

Ravichandran Ashwin with the ball, Ravi Ashwin with the bat. The premier all-rounder has had an incredible Test match against England in front of his home crowd. Ashwin played a pivotal role in bundling out England for just 134 in the first innings, taking 5 priced scalps.

When India was losing wickets in a hurry in the 2nd innings, Ashwin unleased his absolute best batting performance making a superb 106. Moreover, this is the third time Ashwin has made a century and taken 5+ wickets in the same test.

After his wonderful performance, cricket fans and experts showered their love for the man from Chennai on Twitter-

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in