'Amazing Ashwin': Twitter reacts as local boy smashes incredible century after fifer

Ravichandran Ashwin with the ball, Ravi Ashwin with the bat. The premier all-rounder has had an incredible Test match against England in front of his home crowd. Ashwin played a pivotal role in bundling out England for just 134 in the first innings, taking 5 priced scalps.

When India was losing wickets in a hurry in the 2nd innings, Ashwin unleased his absolute best batting performance making a superb 106. Moreover, this is the third time Ashwin has made a century and taken 5+ wickets in the same test.

After his wonderful performance, cricket fans and experts showered their love for the man from Chennai on Twitter-