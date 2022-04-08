Watch Video: Shehnaaz Gill sings and performs giddha in Punjab, leaves fans overjoyed

Actor-singer and 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shehnaaz Gill is currently in enjoying at her hometown in Punjab.

The 'Honsla Rakh' actress has been sharing glimpses from her trip to Punjab on social media.

On Friday, Shehnaaz shared a video in which she is seen singing songs and doing gidda with elderly women in neighbourhood during her visit to her native place. She can be seen dressed in a pink-and-purple salwar kameez.

"#family #shehnaazgill #boliyan," she captioned the video. Take a look:

Fans were super happy to see Shehnaaz in a joyous mood. Moments after she shared the video on Instagram, fans dropped heart emoticons and showered her with compliments in the comments section.

"Samajh toh kuch bhi nhi aaya but tumhe khush dekhkar bahut khushi mil rhi hai," a user wrote.

"Happiness is seeing you happy," read a comment.

Another comment was, "Enjoy your time your family, stay blessed and always keep smiling."

Earlier this week, Shehnaaz had shared a reel in which she can be seen sitting on a tractor. She then jumps off the tractor and adorably runs in the fields, as if in a romantic Bollywood song.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz was recently seen in Shilpa Shetty's fitness based show 'Shape of You'.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 06:14 PM IST