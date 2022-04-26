Watch: Pratik Sehajpal and Sandeepa Dhar’s new romantic single ‘Dua Karo’ out

Ever since the heartthrob of the generation Pratik Sehajpal and Bollywood actor Sandeepa Dhar created a buzz with the teaser of their upcoming single ‘Dua Karo’, it has left audiences wanting for more.

The wait is finally over as the much-awaited music director Siddharth Kasyap’s new romantic single ‘Dua Karo’ has been released, across all the platforms, produced by music label S.K.Music Works.

The heartfelt music is composed by Siddharth Kasyap himself who is back with this song after two years and will strike all your romantic chords. The melodious upbeat and soulful number is sung by Stebin Ben and the beautiful lyrics is penned by none other than Kumaar.

The romantic track featured Pratik Sehajpal, who has received wide acclaim and massive fans following his stint on a reality show, along with the actor Sandeepa Dhar.

‘Dua Karo’ is directed by Anshul Vijayvargiya, the story is based on unrequited love and the inevitable heartache, but then life never ceases to amaze us and it always helps us to move on.

“This is my first collaboration with Siddharth and when I heard the song for the first time, I immediately felt a gush of emotions and I knew audiences would relate to this soul-stirring song just like me. It was a delight to work with Sandeepa and I hope we both did justice to the beautiful video. I consider myself a romantic person and perhaps that’s why the vibe of the song has definitely brought back the romantic side of me”, Prateek Sehajpal quipped on being asked about the song.

'Heropanti' fame Sandeepa Dhar added, “When the director Anshul narrated the story, I’ve instantly felt connected with the song and fell in love with the music. I have been quite thrilled about this song since the day it came to me. It was a great opportunity for me musically and I’m excited it’s finally out there for the fans. I had so much fun working together with Pratik and I hope our hard work pays off and audiences shower all the love on this song."

Talking about the song, the music composer Siddharth Kasyap said, “I am happy and quite excited to be back after two years with ‘Dua Karo’. The audience will get to witness a fresh pair for the first time and charming chemistry with Pratik and Sandeepa in the video. They seamlessly fit the bill and bring out the right amount of emotions to the song. I wanted to create a song and Kumar ji's lyrics gave it a life Stebin’s voice added the soul in fact, it’s the tune and music that everyone heard and decided to creatively collaborate with it. This song is a romantic number that is not only melodious to the ears but also pleasant to the eyes. I can't wait to see if the audience will love the song as much as we did while making it."

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 08:42 AM IST