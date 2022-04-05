Watch: Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary pose for paps with their newborn baby girl outside the hospital

Television actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday (April 3). Gurmeet had shared the happy news with their fans and followers on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the celebrity couple was spotted outside the hospital with their newborn baby in Malad, Mumbai.

The new parents posted for the shutterbugs, however, they did not reveal the baby's face.

Take a look at the video here:

While sharing the news with their fans, Gurmeet wrote, "With utmost gratitude we welcome our 'BABY GIRL' into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings."

He had also shared an adorable video, giving netizens the first glimpse of their daughter. In the video, Gurmeet and Debina can be seen holding the newborn's tiny palm in their hands.

Debina tied the knot with actor Gurmeet in 2011. The couple had announced the pregnancy in February 2022.

They worked together in the TV show 'Ramayan' as Ram and Sita. Before becoming household names from their roles in the mythological show, the couple starred together in a Tamil show, titled 'Mayavi'.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 03:46 PM IST