Watch: 'Bandini' actress Chhavi Mittal shakes a leg before undergoing breast cancer surgery

Actress Chhavi Mittal, who recently announced her diagnosis of breast cancer, has recently posted a reel in which she was seen dancing in the hospital room just before her surgery.

She is undergoing the surgery on Tuesday.

While the actress was grooving to 'Bop Daddy' by Falz and Ms Banks, she was caught by her husband Mohit Hussein who mimicked her dancing.

Chhavi captioned the video: "Doc said, Chhavi.. You need to chill! So I'm chilling."

The 'Naaginn' actress is setting an example for many to fight the illness without having any fear or apprehension.

Recently she shared a post before surgery mentioning: "The prep for the surgery, also includes letting my hair down, no? So that's just what I did. My nervousness is increasing I won't deny, while I reach the last leg of breast cancer. Also, I love this dress! The next time I wear it, there'll be a big scar peeping out of it. I have a feeling I'll look much hotter, will I?"

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 05:32 PM IST