Watch: 'Aadha Ishq' actor Gaurav Arora takes on a quirky short film 'A Failed Affair'

Celebrated model and now Indian actor, Gaurav Arora, who is fast making his inroad into the entertainment industry, left audiences impressed with his performance in Voot’s ‘Aadha Ishq’, where he essayed the role of a troubled artist, caught in a web of forbidden and impossible love.

Gaurav then surprised audiences and fans with 'A Failed Affair' , a quirky short film based on people's relationship with health and fitness. Directed by Sachin Yadav and penned by Ananya Sharma, the film that sends a strong message on health and learning its value, brought out yet another facet of Gaurav's prowess as an actor.

Life's too short for toxic relationships, even those you share with food and fitness and Gaurav Arora effortlessly brought out that message with another impactful performance with a dash of humour.

Says Gaurav Arora, “I’m drawn to content that’s unconventional and stories that really stay with you. ‘A Failed Affair’ is another such film and I’m very excited. I’ve always personally believed that one should have a healthy relationship with food and with fitness and I'm glad to be a part of this film that highlights that in the most quirky and light-hearted manner."

Gaurav Arora who shot to fame with the web-series 'Asur', is all set to impress yet again with the new season of the psychological thriller, 'Asur 2'.

