Ustaad Taufiq Qureshi gifts his family's heirloom instrument to flautist Anirban on 'Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan'

‘Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan’ has witnessed an endless pool of talent around the nook and corner of the country ever since its launch. The contestants are buckled up to mark their position in the ‘top 10’ with their acts week after week.

They will be seen amping up their efforts more this weekend as talented stars and best of their genres, Neha Bhasin, legendry Taufiq Qureshi, Pratik Utekar, Sanam Johar, and Priyank Sharma join for a special performance celebrating ‘Hunar ki Jugalbandi’.

Legendary Indian classical musician and percussionist - Ustaad Taufiq Qureshi will perform with flutist Anirban who has been winning the hearts of viewers with his impeccable performances since the beginning.

Ustaad Taufiq Qureshi and Anirban take over the stage with their superb jugalbandi on ‘Hai Rama’ leaving everyone speechless, especially Mithun Da and Parineeti Chopra. Filled with gratitude, they both walk up to the stage and touch Ustaad Taufiq Qureshi’s feet.

The doyen of the tabla world also performed his phenomenal breathing rhythm along with playing various instruments while Anirban mastered the flute in this perfect synchronisation.

Taufiq Qureshi also opened up about playing tunes with Anirban and said, “Mithun da, you have given the right title to Anirban - ‘Chota Ustaad’. He will soon become ‘Bada Ustaad’ in the future. He has won many hearts, and today I want to invite Anirban in my ‘Gharana’ to learn anything that he wants”. He then goes on to gift Anirban his family’s heirloom rhythm instrument ‘djembe’ as a token of love which leaves everyone in awe.

Moved by Ustaad Taufiq Qureshi’s this mesmerising work of art, Karan Johar applauded saying, “I can’t express my emotions in words. You have inspired me to another level. I feel blessed to witness your live performance today, sir."

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 07:45 PM IST