Tejasswi Prakash opens up about her career: 'The current phase is great but I have a long way to go'

Actress Tejasswi Prakash won one of the biggest reality shows, 'Bigg Boss 15' and the very next day, she reported to the sets to headline 'Naagin 6'. Tejasswi says, "What I have going on right now, my current phase, it's great. But I still have a long way to go. There's a huge list of professional goals that I need to achieve first. I want to do more and more challenging roles, projects that really bring out the best in me. And I am glad that I have so many supporters in my life, who push me to do better every single day."

Tejasswi was a fairly well-known name in the industry before 'BB15' knocked on her doors. She was a part of shows like 'Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki', 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur' and 'Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya' among other projects.

She adds, "Many people ask me how I feel. You may not believe this but all this hasn't sunk in yet. Post pandemic, I did Bigg Boss and now I am doing Naagin 6. So if you ask me how does all this feel, I'll say it feels surreal."

While Tejasswi was a known name given her body of work on TV, 'Bigg Boss 15' catapulted her to another level of fame and we can safely say that there isn't a single household that does not know who she is. Talking about the love she has received, the actress says, "I don't even know what to say to this anymore. I always had a loyal set of fans from my pre-Bigg Boss days. And that has grown leaps and bounds after BB15. I couldn't believe what I saw in terms of the number of fans and fan clubs when I came out. A humungous part of credit for my Bigg Boss win goes to them. They have been nothing but supportive."

Currently enthralling everyone as Pratha in 'Naagin 6', Tejasswi has received praise for her portrayal as the much-anticipated Naagin. "I believe that Naagin has been the most loved and watched fantasy franchise in India. And I consider joining the line up of actresses who have headlined the series, a huge professional privilege. It also is a dream come true. I really hope that I am doing a good job and that I am justifying my part, my character."

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 06:28 PM IST