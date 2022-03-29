Tejasswi Prakash hounded by paparazzi outside her house, fans say 'Give her space'

Actress Tejasswi Prakash, who is currently shooting for her show 'Naagin 6', was hounded by the shutterbugs recently, leaving her fans worried for her.

In a video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, Tejasswi can be seen arriving outside her house from her show's set. She can be seen speaking on the phone as she gets down from her car.

However, as soon as she stepped down, the paparazzi surrounded her and asked her to pose for the picture. The actress, who was busy talking on the phone, apologised and asked them to let her go inside.

As she rushed towards her house, the paps too followed her and only stopped after Tejasswi's mother took her in and closed the door.

As soon as the video was posted, fans of the actress expressed their disappointment over the shutterbugs and asked them to give Tejasswi some space.

"Please yaar give her space. Maintain distance," a user commented. Another user wrote, "Don't go at her house daily.....it will make anyone uncomfortable."

A fan also mentioned, "Spot her no problem but plz maintain distance guyz BTW thank you for This one."

Tejasswi is currently riding high on the success of her latest show 'Naagin 6'. She plays a shape-shifting snake in the fantasy drama, which is helmed by Ekta Kapoor.

Tejasswi garnered a massive fan following after she participated in 'Bigg Boss 15' and went on to lift the coveted trophy of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:42 AM IST