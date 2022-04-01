Sumona Chakravarti to quit 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for her new travel show? Here's the truth

Actor-comedian Sumona Chakravarti, who has been part of Kapil Sharma's 'The Kapil Sharma Show' ever since it first aired on television, has reacted to reports of her quitting the show.

For those unversed, Sumona will be soon seen in a travel show 'Shonar Bengal'. She recently shared the promo of the show on social media.

The development led to her fans believing that she is no more a part of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as she was also reportedly missing from the show off late.

However, in an interview with India.com, Sumona has made it clear that she has not left 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The actress said that 'Shonar Bengal' is only a short-term project and that she has no plans of leaving 'TKSS'.

The actress also said that she chose to do it as she is a Bengali who loves to travel. She further added that the show has given her a chance to explore the folklore and history of Bengal, something she hasn't had the chance to experience firsthand.

Sumona is best known for playing the role of Bhuri in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Sudesh Leheri, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar are also a part of the show.

Sumona has also acted in movies like 'Mann', 'Barfi' and 'Kick' and TV shows like 'Comedy Circus' and 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'.

Her on-screen partnership with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma began when she participated with him in 'Kahani Comedy Circus Ki.' They also won the show.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 05:51 PM IST