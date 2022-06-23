Sumona Chakravarti Birthday Special: Hot and sizzling bikini photos of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' actress

Actress Sumona Chakravarti is all set to ring in her 34th birthday on Friday.

Not many know, but Sumona began her acting career at the age of 11 with Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala's film 'Mann' in the year 1999. She went on to star in several television shows in the years that followed, but her breakthrough performance came in 2011 with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain', in which she played the former's sister.

In 2012, she participated in the comedy show 'Kahani Comedy Circus Ki' with Kapil Sharma and the duo emerged as the winners of the show, and since then, there has been no looking back for her.

Sumona and Kapil have been working together for almost 10 years now, with shows like 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Not just television, but Sumona has also starred in films like 'Barfi!' and 'Kick'.

Along with having a successful career in front of the camera, Sumona is also quite popular on social media. The actress keeps her Instagram updated with stunning pictures of herself, her family members, her trips and vacations, among others.

As Sumona turns a year older, here's a look at some of her hottest bikini pictures on social media: