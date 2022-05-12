Shamita Shetty's beau Raqesh Bapat moves back to Mumbai, shares first photo from new home

Actor Raqesh Bapat, who was living in Pune for quite some time now, has shifted his base back to Mumbai.

With this move, he can now stay close to his ladylove Shamita Shetty, who is much in love with him.

Raqesh also shared the first photo from his new residence with his fans and gave them a sneakpeek of the view from his apartment's balcony.

"Life comes a full circle... #backtothebay #homesweethome #newbeginnings," he captioned the photo.

It is to be noted that a few days ago, rumours were doing the rounds that all was not well in Shamita and Raqeshs's paradise, and the couple had even decided to part ways, as the actress wanted her beau to shift base from Pune to Mumbai, and stay close to her.

Raqesh reportedly did not want to move back to the hustle and bustle of the city, and this led to frequent fights between the two.

However, soon after the reports went viral, Shamita and Raqesh both issued a statement that all was well between them.

Shamita and Raqesh had participated in 'Bigg Boss OTT' as contestants. They bonded from the very first day of the show and soon, love blossomed between the two.

Post 'Bigg Boss OTT', Shamita also participated in 'Bigg Boss 15'. Raqesh too had entered the BB15 house as a wildcard contestant, but had to quit the show owing to health concerns.

