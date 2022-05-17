Shamita Shetty misses pet Phoebe as she shoots for her upcoming project in Rishikesh

Shamita Shetty, who is currently away from home shooting for her upcoming project, has been missing her pet terribly as she posted a throwback picture with her cat.

The actress has always been in complete awe for cats and the love she has for her pet Pheobe is a proof of it. Shamita shared a cute throwback picture where she is seen holding her furry friend, Phoebe. The actress wrote along the picture, 'My cutie #pheobee'.

Shamita Shetty is currently in the lands of lords, Rishikesh shooting for her upcoming project.

The actress also shared a 'peek-a-boo' from her location and it clearly looked beautiful with a pleasant weather and good scenery.

The 'sharara' girl has been making headlines ever since her stint on 'Bigg Boss' last year. The actress has now taken on some projects and her fans are waiting with bated breath to see her on the screen once again.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 03:53 PM IST