Sexy Nia Sharma drops photos in bold black bikini; sets internet on fire

Television diva Nia Sharma sent temperatures soaring as she recently dropped some sultry pictures on social media.

The actress posed in a black bikini with messy hair and nude lips. She completed her look with a pair of chunky sunglasses.

"I enjoy those waves so muchhh … as long as I’m out of it," she captioned the post.

As soon as she shared the photos, fans flooded the comments section calling Nia hot and sexy.

The pictures seem to be clicked in Goa where the actress had travelled to a few days ago for some professional commitments.

Nia is often seen making heads turn with her bold sartorial choices. Recently, she walked on the red carpet at the Indian Television Awards in a see-through white gown.

For the unversed, Nia was declared as one of Asia's sexiest women back in 2016 by an international magazine.

While her fans cannot seem to get enough of her stunning looks, Nia had once said that she thinks of herself as just another girl, and does not believe that she is hot.

On the professional front, Nia was last seen in the item number 'Phoonk Le', which was a hit among the masses. Fans went gaga over the actress for her fiesty moves and appreciated her for pulling the song off even when she was not a trained dancer.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 04:22 PM IST