Sangram Singh joins Sadhguru's 'Save Soil' campaign

India's anti-tobacco brand ambassador and Commonwealth Games heavyweight champion wrestler Sangram Singh's determination to do something for the country always reflects in his actions.

Sangram Singh won hearts by applying the soil of the arena on his body as always, the gesture that ties wrestlers to Mother Earth.

Sangram Singh, along with spiritual leader Sadhguru, gave the message to the people through the Save Soil campaign. "It is the essence of our existence," he said.

On this noble association with Sadhguru, Sangram Singh says, “Sadhguru ji has always influenced me a lot. One can see the enthusiasm of 65-year-old Sadhguru, who teaches the world the lesson of spirituality and teaches them the true meaning and purpose of life. When I was approached by his team, I immediately agreed and also told Sadhguru that this campaign is not complete without going to the wrestling arena because we consider the soil of the arena as mother. We all grow up in her arms. We put oil, turmeric, ghee in the soil and apply the same on us."

He added, "Sadhguru visited the arena and spent time with us. I think the real purpose of this campaign has been fulfilled by this gesture."