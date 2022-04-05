Photos: Tejasswi Prakash buys a swanky new car worth nearly Rs 1 crore

Popular actor and 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Tejasswi Prakash recently make a luxury purchase.

The 'Naagin 6' actress welcomed a new ride that comes at a mammoth price tag. Tejasswi is now the proud owner of Audi Q7 which costs a whopping Rs 1 crore in Mumbai.

On Tuesday evening, Tejasswi was papped with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra at the showroom. They were seen posing with the new car.

Karan and Tejasswi met inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house, and the former was the first one to admit that he has a crush on the actress. During their journey from the first day of the show to the grand finale, the couple went on from becoming just co-contestants to friends to lovers.

On the work front, Tejasswi and Karan were recently seen together in their intense music video titled 'Rula Deti Hai'.

The actress is also playing the lead in the sixth installment of Ekta Kapoor's superhit 'Naagin' franchise.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 06:18 PM IST