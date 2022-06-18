e-Paper Get App

Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh to marry in Agra on July 9 - details inside

The couple plans to hold receptions in Delhi, Mumbai and Haryana.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 04:55 PM IST
Payal Rohatgi and her boyfriend Sangram Singh are to get married in Agra on July 9, the actress confirmed.

It was being speculated that the wedding will be held in Gujarat, Rajasthan or Haryana, but now Sangram Singh has revealed that they will tie the knot at Jaypee Palace, Agra.

Sangram says, "I met Payal for the first time on Agra Mathura Road. It was destiny. We are getting married in July at Jaypee Palace, Agra. The mehendi, haldi, sangeet ceremonies will take place over three days. We are getting married as per Hindu custom replete with all rituals in an age-old temple in Agra in the presence of our family members."

He adds, "Agra is known for being the symbol of love. Here we choose to be united in a temple with the deities and elders blessing us."

As excited as ever, Payal says, "Agra is known for the Taj Mahal, but there are many Hindu temples in Agra that we don't know about, but would love to find out about. Agra is known for Mughal architecture. I want people to know Agra for the beauty of Hindu temples. Our wedding is an opportunity to bring together people."

Of course, there will be the shaadi ke ladoo given as shagun to the invitees.

The couple plans to hold receptions in Delhi, Mumbai as well as Haryana post their wedding for their extended family and friends.

