Niyati Fatnani reveals she gained weight for her role as a Sikhni in 'Channa Mereya'

Niyati Fatnani is going to play the role of 'Ginni', a Dhaba owner in Amritsar, on her new Star Bharat show 'Channa Mereya'. As 'Ginni' is a Sikhni, she had to gain weight under proper guidance for her role.

'Channa Mereya' is set in Amritsar and revolves around the lives of two people who are passionate about the same thing, cooking, but have a different take on how to achieve their goals and dreams. Niyati Fatnani portrays the role of an independent Dhaba owner from a small town in Amritsar.

Niyati says, "As I am playing a Sikhni from Amritsar, I have been told to gain weight to actually look like a Punjabi, under proper care ofcourse. I am a vegetarian so my options are limited. When I was in Amritsar, I ate Kulche, Chhole, Makke ki Roti and Lassi. So, I tried not one but many dishes. I prefer eating home-cooked food, but if it's not an option only then I eat outside. I make this special drink for myself with Chia Seeds in Nimbu Paani and instead of sugar I put honey in it. This keeps me hydrated with coconut water as well."

The show is set to premiere soon and we are excited to see the beauty of Amritsar as well as Niyati Fatnani on our television screens. Starring opposite Karan Wahi, we will be seeing Niyati Fatnani in the role of 'Ginni' on 'Channa Mereya'.