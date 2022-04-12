'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' season 2: Reuniting with Anya Singh was an absolute delight, says Nakuul Mehta

Actor Nakuul Mehta who is always been loved by his fans is back with another exciting season of 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'. The makers unravelled the trailer on the 11th of April, 2022.

During the trailer launch, Nakuul made an interesting revelation about the important lesson he learned for his hit series, 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'.

Nakuul said, “Sumer is the greatest friend there is, I mean, one thing to take back from this character is learn how to be there for a friend or be a friend”

"It feels great to bring a new season of 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' to our audiences. At a time when most shows on OTT are thrillers and drama, a slice of life show about friendship and love is what I look forward to personally as well. This is easily the most relatable and fun series I have worked on and reuniting with Anya and jamming with Karan, Sarah, Sapna and Niki Walia was an absolute delight" added Nakuul.

The series stars Nakuul and Anya Singh in the lead roles, the second season will also feature Karan Wahi, Sarah Jane Dias, Nikki Walia and Jaaved Jaffery.

This season love gets crowded with Karan’s (Karan Wahi) charm and Lavanya’s (Sarah Jane) grace complicating the relationship that Tanie (Anya) and Sumer (Nakuul) share.

'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' season 2 will be out on ZEE5 on April 2.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 06:35 PM IST