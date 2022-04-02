'Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali' star Sai Ketan Rao opens up on his Gudi Padwa plans

The festival of Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the first of the traditional Chaitra month every year which marks Maharashtrian New Year.

Actor Sai Ketan Rao, who is a Maharashtrian and believes in its rich heritage opened up about his plans for the auspicious day. He says, "I will be celebrating Gudi Padwa with my family, spending some quality time with them, and enjoying the festival."

He further shared the importance of the festival and what it means to him, "Gudi Padwa is a very important festival for us Maharashtrians. The festival signifies new beginnings, as it marks the beginning of Marathi New Year. It brings new energies to life, giving new hopes to all of us."

A nostalgic Sai recalled his memories from previous year's Gudi Padwa. Talking about the same, the actor shares, "Last year we celebrated Gudi Padwa during the shoot of 'Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali' along with all the cast and crew. It was one of the liveliest days on the sets filled with positivity and happiness."

Lastly, the actor concluded by saying, "I love Puran Poli and I can eat them any time any day, so I'll be having Puran Polis on Gudi Padwa for sure."

