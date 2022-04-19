Maniesh Paul poses with his backstage crew, thanks them for their hard work and dedication

Host and actor Maniesh Paul is known as the Sultan of the Stage for his incredibly astounding work across television and stage. Hailed for his unmatchable energy and dazzling aura on stage, the forever humble and grounded Maniesh Paul, however, refuses to take the entire credit and expresses his gratitude to the varied unsung heroes of a set- the backstage team.

As the actor is currently hosting the unique and entertaining show 'Smart Jodi', Maniesh took to his social media to share pictures with the backstage crew to credit them for their hard work and dedication, that builds the foundation of every episode.

Expressing gratitude, he wrote in his caption: "People say “sir aap ke stage pe aane se stage chamak jaata hai”…par yaar stage ki chamak toh yeh mere bhai banake rakhte hain…dada log stage ko chamkake rakhte hain taaki jab hum log stage pe aaein to ache lagein

Big thanks and salute to them!!! behind the scene ke HEROS!!"

According to a source, the crew was overwhelmed by the kind gesture, he informed, "The boys were thrilled to see an actor approach them with such kindness, compassion and affection, as no one had ever approached and thanked them earlier. It felt like the scene from 'Munnabhai MBBS, where Sanjay Dutt gives Jaadu ki Jhappi to the hospital cleaner. Maniesh Paul also was extremely touched to see the happiness on their faces."

On the workfront, apart from hosting Smart Jodi, Maniesh will be soon seen entertaining the audience with his excellent comic timing as he co-hosts the IIFA with Salman Khan and Ritiesh Deshmukh. Further, the actor will also be seen in Dharma Production's next 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Creating waves with fresh and engaging content, Maniesh launched his podacst, The Maniesh Paul Podcast where he has hosted various known personalities like Anu Maklik, Bharti Singh, Eli Avram, and many more, bringing to screen untold stories of people from different walks of life.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 09:29 AM IST