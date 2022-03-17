‘Let them throw me out’: Teejay Sidhu not allowed to board a flight, stranded at Delhi airport with three kids

Populat television actor Karanvir Bohra's wife and radio jockey Teejay Sidhu was reportedly stranded at the Delhi airport with her three daughters.

As per ETimes, Teejay was not allowed to board a flight to Dubai despite having her tickets. She jetted off from Mumbai to Delhi, but was not allowed to proceed further due to visa issues.

According to her, two of her kids had visas applicable only till January 2022, while one kid had till March.

However, the issue was later sorted out after taking it up to the Immigration office.

She told the entertainment portal that the airport authorities asked her to buy new tickets and are not letting her stay in the airport premises until she does so.

A furious Teejay further stated, "I have put my foot down, let them throw me out and I shall see."

She added that she’ll buy the tickets, but needs time given that she has three little kids.

Teejay also said that the airport authorities have called the security to escort her and she’s told them they can do whatever they want.

Television couple Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu who were already parents to twin girls, born in 2016, welcomed another one in 2020.

Karanvir and Teejay got married in 2006.

Asked if her kids would take on acting as a profession, Teejay told IANS, "They are very comfortable in front of the camera and whenever we play pretend games, they act very well. At times they play police-police, doctor-patient and other small games where both my daughters react as if they are really acting."

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11:02 AM IST