'Kundali Bhagya' fame Shraddha Arya duped by interior designer: 'Had paid 95% of the total amount'

Television actress Shraddha Arya, who became a household name with the daily soap 'Kundali Bhagya', revealed that she has been conned by an interior designer.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share her ordeal, while also warning her followers to beware of scamsters. Shraddha shared a screenshot of the account of one Siddharth Punjabi and claimed that he robbed the raw materials that were purchased for her house and has now gone missing.

"Robbed me of the home material and ran away with it. It's so sad that I chose a conman for an interior designer! Beware of this person guys!" she wrote.

In another post, she tagged the Mumbai Police too. "Siddharth Punjabi. The interior designer I thought I can trust has broken things in my house and run away with the fittings and other material after I had paid 95% of the amount that he himself quoted me. Can’t believe this happened to me while I was away," she lamented.

Shraddha had taken off to Visakhapatnam with her husband Rahul Nagal when the incident happened.

The actress is now planning to approach the police herself and get the matter sorted.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:08 AM IST