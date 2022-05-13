Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer name their daughter 'Devika' - what does it mean?

Actor-couple Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer on Thursday welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, had announced Kratika's pregnancy in November 2021.

"To all their well-wishers, Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer have been blessed with a baby girl this morning. Wishing the little angel and the new parents on town, all the happiness," a note from their spokesperson read.

Hours later, the duo revealed their baby girl’s name. They posted a picture of a rainbow with the text, “And so the adventure begins. We welcome our baby girl. Devika Dheer 12/05/2022”.

“We feel blessed to share with you the arrival of our darling daughter! -Dheers #harharmahadevॐ," Kratika wrote in the caption.

As per reports, Devika means “Little goddess” in Sanskrit.

Interestingly, Kratika had revealed to The Free Press Journal a few days ago, that the couple has been wanting a daughter. "Nikitin and I want a daughter. But, the elders in our families believe that it will be a boy judging by how I look and other characteristics. So, yes, we have already decided the names for a boy and a girl,” she had shared.

Nikitin is known for featuring in films like "Sooryavanshi", "Chennai Express" and "Shershaah".

Whereas, Kratika has appeared in several TV shows, including "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", "Jhansi Ki Rani", "Punar Vivaah" and "Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki".

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 08:46 AM IST