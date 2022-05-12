Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer blessed with baby girl

Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple welcomed their first child on May 12.

"Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer have been blessed with a baby girl, this morning.

Wishing the little angel and the new parents in town, all the happiness," a statement by the actress' manager read.

Interestingly, Kratika had revealed to The Free Press Journal a few days ago, that the couple has been wanting a daughter. "Nikitin and I want a daughter. But, the elders in our families believe that it will be a boy judging by how I look and other characteristics. So, yes, we have already decided the names for a boy and a girl,” she had shared.

Kratika had also said that she was trolled for not looking 'pregnant enough' by netizens.

Kratika and Nikitin tied the knot in 2014 and have been happily married for seven years now.

The actress has been a part of several daily soaps including 'Kasam', 'Jhansi Ki Rani', 'Punar Vivaah', and 'Chhoti Sardarni'.

On the other hand, Nikitin shot to fame with his character 'Thangabali' in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chennai Express'. He has also starred in 'Sooryavanshi', 'Shershaah', 'Antim: The Final Truth', and 'Ready', to name a few.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 01:25 PM IST