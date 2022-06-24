e-Paper Get App

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair gets a new nickname from host Rohit Shetty

Jannat recently shared her thoughts on being the youngest contestant on the show and the special name host Rohit Shetty has given her

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 07:46 PM IST
Jannat Zubair has been keeping her fans posted about her ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ journey on social media with some entertaining behind-the-scenes videos.

She recently shared her thoughts on being the youngest contestant on the show and the special name host Rohit Shetty has given her.

Making her debut in reality shows with 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12', Jannat has revealed how she got the nickname of ‘Chhota packet, bada dhamaka’, and how she is prepared to give a tough fight to her co-contestants despite being the youngest one in the clan.

Talking about her experience in the show so far, Jannat says, “I believe that age does not play a crucial role in challenging your inner fears or conquering them, however, the will, mental stability, and physical strength matter the most when it comes to accomplishing a task in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. More than anything, my aim is to learn as many things as possible from our mentor Rohit Sir and also from all my co-contestants. I love all the pampering that I get on the set, but when it comes to stunts, I get equally tough tasks; and I make it a point to always try and complete them to the best of my ability. Hence, I got the name ‘Chhota packet, bada dhamaka’ from Rohit Sir himself.”

