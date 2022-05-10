Karan Kundrra recalls his first kiss with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash - here's how she reacted

Actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been painting the town red with their love ever since they stepped out of the 'Bigg Boss 15' house.

Karan and Tejasswi were recently part of Kangana Ranaut's reality show where they spilled some bedroom secrets.

During the finale episode of the show, Kangana played a fun game with Karan and Tejasswi. She asked the duo to point fingers to whomever applicable on the basis of the questions that she would ask.

One of her questions was 'Who is a better kisser?" Reacting to the question, the 'Naagin 6' actress said they're both good at it. However, Karan interrupted and said she was really good when they kissed for the first time. Tejasswi replied, "Yea, I nailed it."

Kangana then asked "Who likes it on top (I’m talking about the game)?" To this, Karan responded, "Game me na? Wo (pointing at Tejasswi). Aur mai game ki baat nahi kar raha." The 'Queen' actress then joked, 'Always ladies on top."

For the unversed, Karan and Tejasswi met inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house, and the former was the first one to admit that he had a crush on the actress.

On the work front, Karan is currently busy hosting 'Dance Deewane Juniors' whereas Tejasswi is playing the lead role in Ektaa Kapoor's supernatural show 'Naagin 6'.

Tejasswi and Karan were recently seen together in their intense music video titled 'Rula Deti Hai'.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 03:43 PM IST