Kapil Sharma has a 'dream come true' moment as he meets Kamal Haasan during 'Vikram' promotions

Universal hero Kamal Haasan was in Mumbai recently to promote his upcoming film 'Vikram' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Interestingly, it was a dream come true moment for the show host, Kapil Sharma, who is an ardent fan of Kamal Haasan.

The comedian shared an adorable post on his Instagram handle from the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', featuring himself with Kamal Haasan, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek.

In the pictures, Haasan looked dapper in a formal attire wearing a khadi suit of his own brand, ‘KH House Of Khaddar’ styled by Amritha Ram.

Sharing the post, Kapil captioned it: "When your dream comes true wonderful time spent with the legend of our film industry Mr @ikamalhaasan what an actor n what a great human being.Thank you for gracing our show sir best wishes for #vikram love n regards always #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comingsoon".

In response to this, Haasan replied, "Enjoyed my time with you. You have a great team with great talents. Would like to visit your sets again when you complete 20 years. We wil also meet in between."

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Vikram' also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram and Narain in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on June 3, 2022 in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 01:28 PM IST